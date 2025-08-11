Two arrests made in relation to attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh



Two men have been arrested in relation to the attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell in Omagh.

The off-duty detective chief inspector was shot at a sports club in County Tyrone on the evening of the 22nd of February 2023.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in west Belfast this morning, while a 45-year-old man was detained in the Stewartstown area of Tyrone.

They have been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A property in west Belfast was also searched, and a vehicle was seized.