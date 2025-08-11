Two men arrested on Buncrana road on suspicion of theft

Derry City and Strabane Police have arrested two men on suspicion of theft during routine patrols in the city on Saturday evening.

One of them was also arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

Officers were in the Clon Elagh area at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening, when they observed a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner.

They signalled for the vehicle to stop, however it failed to do so, and continued in the direction of the Buncrana Road roundabout, where it eventually stopped.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and theft.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to stop for police.

Anyone who has any information which might assist is asked to get in touch with Police via 101.