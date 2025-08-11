Water repair works to cause disruptions in Falcarragh and Letterkenny

New connection works may cause supply disruptions to Ballyconnell, Falcarragh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11am until 3pm.

Meanwhile, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions The Grange, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm.

It is recommended that those impacted allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.