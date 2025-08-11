Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Water repair works to cause disruptions in Falcarragh and Letterkenny

New connection works may cause supply disruptions to Ballyconnell, Falcarragh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11am until 3pm.

Meanwhile, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions The Grange, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm.

It is recommended that those impacted allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

john caldwell
News, Top Stories

Two arrests made in relation to attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh

11 August 2025
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Businesses suffering at the hands of water outages in west Donegal

11 August 2025
cyber attack
News, Top Stories

Donegal man told personal data on work device is stored ‘at own risk’

11 August 2025
Arrest
News

Arrests made in relation to INLA criminality in Derry

11 August 2025
Advertisement

