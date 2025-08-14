Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
100% Redress Party pays tribute to MAG and pledges to keep up the fight

The 100% Redress Party has paid tribute to the Mica Action Group which has dissolved this week.

The party says it wants to publicly recognise and thank MAG for their extraordinary commitment, dedication, and tireless efforts on behalf of homeowners across Donegal and beyond.

In its final statement last night, MAG said it’s time to pass the baton on to others.

100% Redress Cllr Tomas Sean Devine is chairperson of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee.

He says they will continue to ensure homeowners’ voices are heard, their concerns addressed, and that no one is left behind………..

100% Redress Party
News, Audio

100% Redress Party pays tribute to MAG and pledges to keep up the fight

14 August 2025
