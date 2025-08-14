Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
55 Pre-School facilities in Donegal included in new school meal scheme

Children at 55 pre-school facilities in Donegal will be included in ‘Bia Blasta, a pre-school nutrition programme designed to provide daily lunches for pre-school children in disadvantaged areas.

Children’s Minister Norma Foley says around €4.2 million in funding will be provided nationally to ensure that 25,000 children in areas with the highest concentration of disadvantage get a nutritious meal.

Minister Foley says the programme will tackle child food poverty and reduce the risk of children going hungry or missing meals.

The full list of included facilities in Donegal –

Donegal
Service Name
ABC Centre
Amanda’s Cots ‘N’ Tots
Aurora’s Hobbits Limited
Bizzy Bee’s
Bocan Community
Bright Beginnings Preschool
Buncrana Community Playgroup
Busy Bee Playschool
Cara House Children’s Centre
Clonmany Community Montessori
Cockhill After School Club
Convoy Playgroup
CPI Community Childcare (19DL0255)
CPI Community Childcare (13DL0179)
Crossroads & Killygordan Community Playgroup Ltd
Donagh Creche Ltd
Footprints Montessori Pre-School
Iarscoil An Aingil Choimeadaí
Kiddlywinks Childcare
Lamha Beaga Montessori
Letterkenny Youth and Family Service Ltd
Little Acorns Montessori Playschool
Little Acorns Nursery & Montessori Playschool, Acorns Afterschool
Little Acorns Playgroup
Little Smarties
Little Stars Preschool
Magic Moments
Manorcunnigham Community Childcare Centre Ltd
Milford Community Playgroup
Naíonra Ailt a Chorráin
Naíonra an Chlochán Liath
Naíonra An Fálcarrach
Naíonra Bhaile na Finne
Naíonra Ghleann Cholmcille
Naíonra Gort a Choirce
Naíonra na Crannóige
Newtowncunningham Morning and Afterschool Club
Raphoe Community Playgroups Ltd
Ray Montessori
Ready Steady Grow
Rosie and Jim’s
Shelly’s Academy Ltd.
Sli An Eolais
Smart Steps Carrigans
Smart Steps Raphoe
Smart Steps St. Eunans
Spraoi agus Sport
Spraoi agus Sport Family Centre Ltd
Spraoi Le Cheile/ Ionad Curam Paisti
St. Gabriels Pre-school
Stepping Stones Playgroup
T/A Kiddies Corner Community Playgroup
The Doorway Project 2
The Learning Tree
Tír na nÓg Naíonra

Release in full –

14 Aug 2025

Minister Foley launches €4.2 million Bia Blasta lunch scheme for pre-school children in disadvantaged areas
The Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley TD today announced the launch of Bia Blasta (Delicious Food), the pre-school nutrition programme, to provide daily lunches for pre-school children in disadvantaged areas.

Around €4.2 million in funding will be provided to ensure that 25,000 children get a nutritious meal while attending early learning and care services with the highest concentrations of disadvantage in the country.

It will tackle child food poverty, reducing the risk of children going hungry or missing meals. It will also ensure they learn about and enjoy nutritious foods, with the help of a dedicated dietitian to advise and support participating services.

Mealtimes will be provided within a learning framework that builds children’s experiences of nutritious foods, along with the experience of preparing, sharing, and clearing up after meals.

This is the latest initiative under the Equal Start funding model, which provides universal and targeted measures for children in disadvantaged areas in early learning and care and school-age childcare.

Announcing the new Bia Blasta programme, Minister Foley said:

“There is very strong evidence that giving nutritious lunches to children in disadvantaged areas will combat the risk of hunger as well as improving their attention levels and overall wellbeing.

Bia Blasta is another very positive initiative under the Equal Start model, which is delivering crucial supports to children attending early learning and care and school age childcare in disadvantaged areas.

My special thanks to all of the dedicated early years educators and school-age childcare practitioners working to deliver this model.

A total of €3.2 million is available to deliver the programme in 2025. €1m is also being made available up to the end of this year for services participating in Bia Blasta to purchase approved items up to a value of €1,000 per service to enable them to deliver the pre-school nutrition programme. This will include equipment such as a fridge, freezer, dishwasher, hob, or oven. 

Bia Blasta will be provided to all existing Equal Start-funded services in the free, universal two-year preschool Early Childhood Care and Education Programme (ECCE). This is expected to cater for around 15,000 children

In addition to these existing services with a priority designation under Equal Start, the Equal Start Identification Model will be drawn upon to target additional ECCE- only services that are serving high numbers of children experiencing disadvantage . This is expected to cater for another 10,000 children.

All early learning and care and school-age childcare services in Ireland are required by legislation to provide meals, with the type and frequency of meals dependent on the hours per day a child attends. Children in full day care (over 5 hours) must, for example, receive 2 meals and 2 snacks each day by regulation whereas children in the 3-hour free pre-school programme typically bring lunch boxes from home.

The Bia Blasta programme will be the first time that dedicated funding is provided for children who attend the 3-hour free pre-school programme, and who typically bring lunch boxes from home.
