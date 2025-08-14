Cannabis seized in Coleraine and three other locations during a coordinated PSNI search operation

The PSNI have carried out five searches and made five arrests as part of an investigation into the cultivation of cannabis.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £500,000 was seized across four locations, including one in Coleraine.

The others were in Templepatrick, Tandragee and Lurgan.

**********************

Statement in full –

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have carried out searches of five addresses and made five arrests.

The searches were carried out on Wednesday August 13th with the support of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Tactical Support Group officers. The five males aged 33, 34, 38, 41 and 43 were arrested for a variety of offences including cultivation of cannabis. All remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Kelly, from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “As a result of ongoing enquiries into an organised criminal gangs activities and with the assistance of a number of departments, we had a co-ordinated day of action. We have located and dismantled four cannabis cultivations within properties in Templepatrick, Coleraine, Tandragee and Lurgan. Each location was expertly set up containing rooms full of plants at various stages of growth. Clearly there was a conveyor belt supply of drugs being produced, with regular harvests across the properties, which would likely be sold on to other criminal gangs. The drugs recovered have a potential street value of approximately £500,000. A fifth property in Newry was searched and the occupant located and arrested by Roads Policing officers in Portadown this morning. Four vehicles have also been seized by detectives.

“Organised crime gangs fund their criminality and lifestyle at the expense of others. Damage is caused to properties. Vulnerable people caught up in drug misuse suffer and it creates a pressure on families and the health service.

“I’m grateful to local people and communities for their continued support, and I’m keen to reiterate and appeal for anyone with information on this incident or drug supply in general to contact us on 101.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org