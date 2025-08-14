No non-compliances found during HIQA inspections at three West Donegal centres

No non-compliances were found at three Donegal centres for adults with disabilities when they were inspected in May of this year.

HIQA reports published have been published today in respect of Teach Inisfree, Teach Owey and Teach Inishal.

Each of the centres had 4 residents on-site at the time of the inspection.

Teach Inisfree

The full Teach Inisfree report can be accessed HERE

HSE Response –

HSE West and North West welcomes the Health Information and Quality Authority’s (HIQA) publication of its report following an announced inspection of Teach Inisfree on 13 May 2025.

Teach Inisfree designated centre is a community group home in County Donegal. Managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE), Teach Inisfree provides residential support to four adults with intellectual disabilities.

The facility comprises a newly built bungalow where each resident has their own bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Shared amenities include a bathroom, kitchen, sitting room, quiet room, utility room and staff office. Outside, the centre features a spacious back garden with accessible pathways for all residents.

Residents are supported by both nursing staff and healthcare assistants, with waking night-time support also provided.

The HIQA report, published on 14 August, found that Teach Inisfree delivers a person-centred service that is well-governed, with effective management and oversight systems in place. Inspectors described the centre as clean, warm, homely, and spacious, with each bedroom personalised to reflect residents’ individual personalities.

Residents told inspectors they were happy in their home, felt safe, found staff to be nice, and enjoyed the food. Inspectors also noted: “Residents enjoyed a variety of activities within the centre and in the wider community. They were supported to maintain links with family and friends. The residents were supported by a team of trained staff who were knowledgeable of the residents’ needs.”

Staff interactions were observed to be warm, caring, and respectful.

Of the 21 regulations inspected, 20 were found to be fully compliant while one regulation related to positive behavioural support, was assessed substantially compliant.

To ensure full compliance, the HSE has taken the following actions:

The Person in Charge, in conjunction with the multi-disciplinary team, has completed a review of all PRN protocols and Positive Behaviour Support Plans within the centre. Criteria for administering medication, as well as necessary precautions, are now clearly defined.

Clear and definitive instructions are now in place to ensure the use of PRN medication remains the least restrictive intervention.

The Person in Charge has discussed the issue of night checks as a restrictive practice at the Donegal Quality and Safety meeting on 14 May 2025. This matter will be further reviewed at the CHO governance call to provide guidance on its use.

The HSE will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety arrangements are in place within the Teach Inisfree to ensure high quality services are provided to all residents.

Teach Owey

The full Teach Owey report can be accessed HERE

HSE Response –

HSE West and North West welcomes the publication by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) of its report following an announced inspection of Teach Owey on 07 May 2025.

Teach Owey designated centre is a community group home located in County Donegal. Managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE), Teach Owey provides residential support to four adults with intellectual disabilities.

The facility comprises a spacious, accessible four-bedded bungalow, offering a range of rooms for residents to share or enjoy private time. Each bedroom has ensuite shower facilities. Residents are supported by both nursing staff and healthcare assistants, with waking night-time support also provided. Transport is available to facilitate residents’ access to community-based facilities and activities.

The HIQA report, published on 14 August 2025, found that Teach Owey delivers a person-centred service where high-quality care and support are provided, and residents’ human rights are actively promoted.

During the inspection, the HIQA inspector met with all residents. It was evident that they enjoyed living together in the home. The inspector also noted how one resident recalled meeting them previously at a jointly hosted Residents’ Forum, organised by the HSE and HIQA to engage with residents about the inspection process and gather their views. The resident expressed that they had enjoyed the forum and spoke about advocating for suitable transport for a peer who was unable to attend due to illness. The inspector highlighted this as an example of the strong sense of unity and solidarity among the residents, and of their confidence in having their voices heard.

All 20 regulations inspected were found to be fully compliant.

The HSE will continue to ensure robust governance, quality, and safety arrangements remain in place at Teach Owey, so that all residents receive consistently high-quality services

Teach Inishal

The full Teach Inishal report can be accessed HERE

HSE Response –

HSE West and North West welcomes the Health Information and Quality Authority’s (HIQA) publication of its report following an announced inspection of Teach Inishal on 06 May 2025.

Teach Inishal is a designated centre in County Donegal. Managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE), Teach Inishal provides full time residential support to four adults with intellectual disabilities.

It was noted at inspection that in Teach Inishal, each person had their own bedroom with a tracking hoist system and a large ensuite shower room. The house was described as large and spacious, while also warm, welcoming and comfortable. Residents have access to a paved patio area and large garden.

The HIQA report, published on 14 August 2025 stated that the HIQA “inspector was assured that the provider had the capacity to provide a good quality and safe service, where the support provided was person centred, and residents’ rights were respected.”

The report also highlighted that the inspector met with all residents and from conversations held and observations made, “it was clear that the residents were happy to live at Teach Inishal and happy living with each other.”

Of the 18 regulations inspected, 17 were found to be fully compliant, while one regulation related to staffing was assessed substantially compliant.

In order to bring the centre into full compliance, the HSE continues to address the recruitment requirements. The HSE Human Resources department has a rolling campaign for the recruitment of staff nurses underway which is due to be completed at the end of July.

The HSE remains committed to ensuring high quality, person centred services are delivered and maintained at Teach Inishal.