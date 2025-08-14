Over €700,000 being invested in outdoor recreation and trails in Donegal

Just over €706,000 is being invested in 18 outdoor recreation projects in Donegal.
Among the projects being funded are the Dungloe River and Cope Mountain Looped Walk, Creggan Woods in Stranorlar, the Lough Dhún Lúiche Trail Development, the Tory Island Trail and a blueway scheme for the smaller Donegal islands
Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s a significant announcement………
The full list of projects being funded is –
1. Promotional material and App for Árainn Mhór–Ailt an Chorráin Blueway – €16,200
2. Batts Walk, Rathmullan – €40,000
3. Creggan Woods, Stranorlar – €40,000
4. County-wide trailhead information panels – €40,000
5. Dungloe River and Cope Mountain Looped Walk – €40,000
6. Glenlee Forest Trail, Killybegs – €40,000
7. Golan Pad, Milford – €40,000
8. Drummonaghan Wood Trail Development – €30,645
9. Lakes Loop, Inishowen – €40,000
10. Sharagore Wetland Trail – €27,270
11. Stragill Trailhead Works – €40,000
12. Siúlóid Abhainn an Chaitinn – €40,000
13. Glengesh Trails – €50,000
14. The Steeple Walk and Maullaghagarry Wood, Ballybofey/Stranorlar – €50,000
15. Tory Island Trail Development – €50,000
16. Lough Dhún Lúiche Trail Development – €49,926
17. Development of Blueway for the Small Donegal Islands – €42,000
18. Angling access for disable and less abled angler in Donegal – €36,000
Total Funding for Donegal: €706,041
Pictures from www.donegaldayout.ie