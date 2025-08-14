Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public realm enhancement and public artwork installation completed in Bundoran

Donegal County Council has announced the completion of significant public realm enhancements and the installation of public artwork in Bundoran.

In 2020, Fáilte Ireland launched its Destination Towns Capital Investment Scheme, with the aim of supporting local authorities nationwide to increase the attractiveness and tourism appeal of towns across Ireland.

Under the scheme, Donegal County Council was awarded a grant of €500,000 to upgrade access routes within Bundoran, improve its streetscape, installation of public artwork, and install new wayfinding signage throughout the town.

Following extensive planning and collaboration between the project partners, local businesses, and community stakeholders, the project has delivered:

  • Striking marine and surfing-themed sculptures commissioned for the three approach roun0dabouts to the town.
  • Enhanced shared spaces for vehicles and pedestrians along Renisan’s Lane, Central Lane, and Meehan’s Lane, which connect the Main Street to the breathtaking Wild Atlantic Way shoreline.
  • Attractive wayfinding signage that highlights and promotes Bundoran’s key attractions.

The project has been warmly welcomed by residents and visitors alike and Donegal County Council says that is a testament to the work of Paul Doherty Architects, Contractor W Doherty Construction Ltd, and artist Kevin Callaghan.

They say the improvements have significantly enhanced Bundoran’s amenities and overall appearance.

