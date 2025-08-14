Rathmullan community reaping the rewards of Uisce Éireann investment

Uisce Eireann says customers in Rathmullan are enjoying a more reliable water supply this summer as a result of improvement works carried out by the utility in recent months.

Over 600 metres of damaged water mains were replaced in the seaside village, which has resulted in a reduction in the number of bursts and supply interruptions for customers.

The new pipework has also put an end to the leakage of treated drinking water into the ground.

Crews carried out this water main replacement project along Pound Street and Main Street in the village as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.