An Ulster win will give Devine and O’Sullivan a second Tarmac title

It’s a double weekend of action with rounds of both the Tarmac and National Championships taking place.

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan can wrap up the Tarmac title by winning the Ulster Rally which starts on Friday afternoon while Sunday sees the ALMC Rally as Round 6 of the National, Eddie Doherty will be looking to extend his advantage at the top of the championship standings in Meath.

Devine has never won the Northern Ireland Motor Club showpiece but knows success at the forty seventh instalment will see him crowned the 2025 Irish Tarmac Rally Champion.

The Derry driver put himself in the box seat for a second ITRC trophy following a superb win on June’s Donegal International.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the race on the roads over the next few days with Killian Duffy of On The Pacenote…..