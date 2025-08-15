Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
An Ulster win will give Devine and O’Sullivan a second Tarmac title

It’s a double weekend of action with rounds of both the Tarmac and National Championships taking place.

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan can wrap up the Tarmac title by winning the Ulster Rally which starts on Friday afternoon while Sunday sees the ALMC Rally as Round 6 of the National, Eddie Doherty will be looking to extend his advantage at the top of the championship standings in Meath.

Devine has never won the Northern Ireland Motor Club showpiece but knows success at the forty seventh instalment will see him crowned the 2025 Irish Tarmac Rally Champion.
The Derry driver put himself in the box seat for a second ITRC trophy following a superb win on June’s Donegal International.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the race on the roads over the next few days with Killian Duffy of On The Pacenote…..

 

 

garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate car fires in Carrigans

15 August 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water mains in the Lagan Valley and Lifford

15 August 2025
Simon Manus
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste promises more engagement with the fishing industry during visit to Killybegs

15 August 2025
dungannon psni
News, Top Stories

Police in Tyrone in investigate daylight brawl in Dungannon

15 August 2025
