Civic Reception to recognise Daryl Gurney’s darts success

 DARYL GURNEY HONOURED. . . .The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh made a special presentation to darts player Daryl Gurney to mark his success at the World Cup of Darts Championships 2025 during a reception in the Guildhall, Derry on Wednesday evening. Included are Daryl’s friends and family. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has hosted a civic reception to recognise Daryl Gurney’s recent success in winning the World Cup of Darts.
Gurney and team mate Josh Rock claimed the title for Northern Ireland with a thrilling 10-9 win over Wales in the final in Germany.
The Drumahoe man landed the winning ‘Double Eight’ dart to claim the title.
“It was delighted to spend the evening in the Guildhall with Daryl and his family to recognise his outstanding career in darts and his recent achievement in winning the World Cup of Darts,” said Mayor McHugh.

