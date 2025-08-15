Civic Reception to recognise Daryl Gurney’s darts success

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has hosted a civic reception to recognise Daryl Gurney’s recent success in winning the World Cup of Darts.

Gurney and team mate Josh Rock claimed the title for Northern Ireland with a thrilling 10-9 win over Wales in the final in Germany.

The Drumahoe man landed the winning ‘Double Eight’ dart to claim the title.

“It was delighted to spend the evening in the Guildhall with Daryl and his family to recognise his outstanding career in darts and his recent achievement in winning the World Cup of Darts,” said Mayor McHugh.