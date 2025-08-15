Finn Harps advance in FAI Cup

Finn Harps booked their place in the quarter final draw of the FAI Cup on Friday evening.
The Ballybofey side beat ten men Bray Wanderers 3-1 to advance to the last eight.
Diarmaid Doherty was on duty for Highland Radio Sport at Finn Park:
