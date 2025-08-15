Finn Harps condemns ‘recent increase in violence towards non-nationals’

Finn Harps has condemned what it says is a recent increase in violence towards non-nationals.

Full Statement:

Finn Harps Condemn Recent Increase in Violence Towards Non-Nationals:

Finn Harps was founded by cross-community representatives, and from our very first day we have welcomed people from all walks of life. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive haven where everyone is valued, no matter where they come from or what faith, if any, they practice.

The recent increase in crimes committed against people because of their faith or country of origin is not who we are as Donegal people. Such acts do not reflect the values of respect, kindness, and solidarity that define our county.

We call on everyone in our community to stand together, speak out against prejudice, and offer friendship and support to those who may feel unwelcome or unsafe.

At Finn Harps, our doors — and our hearts — will always remain open to all. Up The Harps!