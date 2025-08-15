Focus Group says Department of Housing has questions to answer over late payments

The Banking and Insurance Defective Block Focus Group says many homeowners are in limbo at the moment because the Department of Housing is not living up to a promise that was made last year.

The focus group says when it formed in 2023, one of the first things it did was to engage with the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland regarding the problems caused by the lack of upfront funding, and the length of time it was taking for payments to be processed.

BPFI designed an interim product which would supply 15% of the grant amount upfront at a 0% cost to the homeowner, and that proposal was submitted to government in September of that year.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the government advised BPFI that it recognises the issue, but the Focus Group says it rejected the proposal on the basis that grant funds would be released more quickly, and as a result, the working capital facility as proposed would not be needed.

However, the group says it’s clear that no changes have been made to the scheme, and the BPFI proposal was turned down on the basis of a promise that was not delivered.

Statement in full –