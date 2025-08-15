Gardai adopting zero tolerance approach to parking as Summer Sessions kicks off

Gardai say they will be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to parking as Summer Sessions 2025 kicks off in Letterkenny this evening.

They have been working closely with event organisers to ensure attendees have a safe and enjoyable experience.

People are asked not to park on the N56 – Ballyraine to Knocknamona roundabout, Gortlee road, Kiltoy road or in any other area which may cause disruption to local residents.

Gardai are appealing to motorists not to park in an illegal manner and ensure that access for emergency services is not blocked.

Park and ride services are in place.