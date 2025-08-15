Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Friday, August 15th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Friday, August 15th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Friday, August 15th

15 August 2025
Fire danger notice issued for Donegal

15 August 2025
Orange level forest fire warning issued

15 August 2025
Two people hospitalised following Barnesmore Gap crash

15 August 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

