McHugh says Harps were full value for cup win

Finn Harps will be in the hat for the quarter final draw of the FAI Cup following Friday’s 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers.

Cian Curtis put Bray 0-1 up on eight minutes but by half time Harps were 3-1 to the good.

Man of the Match Josh Cullen, Max Hutchison and a penalty from Mpongo had the home side in control at the break.

The night got tougher for Bray when Billy O’Neill was sent off after picking up a second yellow card ten minutes into the second half.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty caught up with Harps boss Kevin McHugh: