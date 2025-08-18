Average driving test wait time in Donegal is now 11 weeks

Time is running out for learner drivers who have renewed multiple provisional licenses, as wait times continue to be reduced.

Junior Transport Minister Sean Canney has vowed to ban the rollover of learner permits, once a national average wait time of 10 weeks is reached.

Several centres have already reached the 10 week mark, including Kilkenny, Westmeath and Roscommon, according to PARC figures published in The Irish Independent.

Donegal’s average wait time is 11 weeks, slightly below the current national average.