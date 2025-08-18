Bundoran RNLI crew called out twice on Saturday

The volunteer crew of Bundoran Lifeboat launched twice on Saturday to two separate incidents.

At 12:06pm they were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist after a person had become ill on the rocks near the Nuns Pool.

On arrival, The National Ambulance Service paramedics had assessed the casualty and, working alongside the volunteers of Bundoran RNLI, stretchered the casualty to safety and transferred them to the waiting ambulance for further care.

At 13:08 the Bundoran RNLI pagers went off for a second time to a report of two kayakers in the water. Rescue 118 was also tasked to the scene near Carrigan Head. The boat was later stood down after the kayakers were lifted from the water by the Nuala Star, which was in the area.