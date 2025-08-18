Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bundoran RNLI crew called out twice on Saturday

The volunteer crew of Bundoran Lifeboat launched twice on Saturday to two separate incidents.

At 12:06pm they were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist after a person had become ill on the rocks near the Nuns Pool.

On arrival, The National Ambulance Service paramedics had assessed the casualty and, working alongside the volunteers of Bundoran RNLI, stretchered the casualty to safety and transferred them to the waiting ambulance for further care.

At 13:08 the Bundoran RNLI pagers went off for a second time to a report of two kayakers in the water. Rescue 118 was also tasked to the scene near Carrigan Head. The boat was later stood down after the kayakers were lifted from the water by the Nuala Star, which was in the area.

 

rnli bundoran
News

Bundoran RNLI crew called out twice on Saturday

18 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice issued for Culdaff

18 August 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO concerned at number of patients without beds at hospitals in the West and North West

18 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

18 August 2025
Advertisement

rnli bundoran
News

Bundoran RNLI crew called out twice on Saturday

18 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice issued for Culdaff

18 August 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO concerned at number of patients without beds at hospitals in the West and North West

18 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

18 August 2025
IMG_3253
News, Audio

Barriers outside Creeslough school damaged in suspected overnight crash

18 August 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remediation scheme for DCB social homes expected to come before Cabinet in September

18 August 2025

