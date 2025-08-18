Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
INMO concerned at number of patients without beds at hospitals in the west and North West

Nurses are highlighting overcrowding issues at hospitals in the west and north-west.

More than a third of patients on trolleys or other inappropriate settings across the state this morning were at facilities in Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Galway.

Figures from the INMO showed 36 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, 51 at Sligo University Hospital and 54 at University Hospital Galway.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it wants to see the HSE act to try and deescalate the overcrowding situation.

Colm Porter from the INMO says the situation is serious…………….

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News

INMO concerned at number of patients without beds at hospitals in the west and North West

18 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 August 2025
IMG_3253
News, Audio

Barriers outside Creeslough school damaged in suspected overnight crash

18 August 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remediation scheme for DCB social homes expected to come before Cabinet in September

18 August 2025
