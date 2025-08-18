Lough Swilly RNLI tasked following report of paddleboarders in difficulty near Lisfannon

Lough Swilly RNLI is reminding people that if they see someone in difficulty in the water, to never hesitate to contact the Coast Guard.

It’s after the rescue service was tasked last night, shortly before 10pm, by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist 3 paddleboarders near Lisfannon Beach.

After launching, Lough Swilly RNLI discovered that the paddleboarders had made it to shore and were in good spirits.

They thanked the member of the public who raised the alarm and say they would rather respond to a call like this and find everything is ok rather than risk a situation escalating into something more serious.