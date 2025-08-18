Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked following report of paddleboarders in difficulty near Lisfannon

Picture: Lough Swilly RNLI

Lough Swilly RNLI is reminding people that if they see someone in difficulty in the water, to never hesitate to contact the Coast Guard.

It’s after the rescue service was tasked last night, shortly before 10pm, by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist 3 paddleboarders near Lisfannon Beach.

After launching, Lough Swilly RNLI discovered that the paddleboarders had made it to shore and were in good spirits.

They thanked the member of the public who raised the alarm and say they would rather respond to a call like this and find everything is ok rather than risk a situation escalating into something more serious.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 August 2025
IMG_3253
News, Audio

Barriers outside Creeslough school damaged in suspected overnight crash

18 August 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remediation scheme for DCB social homes expected to come before Cabinet in September

18 August 2025
PSNI
News

Man arrested and cash seized in Derry

18 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 August 2025
IMG_3253
News, Audio

Barriers outside Creeslough school damaged in suspected overnight crash

18 August 2025
county house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remediation scheme for DCB social homes expected to come before Cabinet in September

18 August 2025
PSNI
News

Man arrested and cash seized in Derry

18 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-18 113035
News

€625,000 announced for sustainability projects in Donegal

18 August 2025
Picture: Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked following report of paddleboarders in difficulty near Lisfannon

18 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube