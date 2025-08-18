Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday August 18th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday August 18th………….

Top Stories

SIONMILLS
News

Woman arrested after cash and suspected drugs are seized in Sion Mills

18 August 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Missing Donegal man found deceased in Portugal

18 August 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday August 18th

18 August 2025
Learner Driver
News

Average driving test wait time in Donegal is now 11 weeks

18 August 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

