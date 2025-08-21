17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

There are hopes that 17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford will be available to people on the council’s waiting list later this year.

The Tirconaill Tribune is reporting today that the houses are being bought by Donegal County Council.

A previous offer from the council had been rescinded following a rise in costs.

Cllr Liam Blaney told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show says he believes it’s an approved housing body which is about to buy the houses, and while he would prefer they were in council ownership, the most important thing is they become available to people on the housing list………..

