Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

There are hopes that 17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford will be available to people on the council’s waiting list later this year.

The Tirconaill Tribune is reporting today that the houses are being bought by Donegal County Council.

A previous offer from the council had been rescinded following a rise in costs.

Cllr Liam Blaney told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show says he believes it’s an approved housing body which is about to buy the houses, and while he would prefer they were in council ownership, the most important thing is they become available to people on the housing list………..

 

You can hear the full discussion here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2025
hiqa
News

Two non-compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Fiona House

21 August 2025
lough fern heights
News, Audio, Top Stories

17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

21 August 2025
News, Top Stories

Uninsured learner driver tests positive for cocaine in Letterkenny

21 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2025
hiqa
News

Two non-compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Fiona House

21 August 2025
lough fern heights
News, Audio, Top Stories

17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

21 August 2025
News, Top Stories

Uninsured learner driver tests positive for cocaine in Letterkenny

21 August 2025
News

Uisce Eireann says repair works near the Twin Towns may cause supply disruptions

21 August 2025
john street
News

Young man reunited with mother in Derry

21 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube