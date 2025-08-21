Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cllr Brian Carr pays tribute to young surfers involved in rescuing him from water at Tramore beach

Donegal County Councillor Brian Carr has paid tribute to those involved in the rescue of himself, his son, and his wife’s niece from the water off Tramore Beach last Friday.

He says surfers Maitiú Clerkin, Dualta Bracken, Turlough McDaid, and Joe Herron were the right people in the right place at the right time.

On Friday afternoon, Councillor Brian Carr entered the water after the two children began to drift out to sea, but the strong current pulled all three of them out.

In a social media post, he says that eventually, one of the surfers made their way to the children with a surfboard and moments later felt himself being brought back to shore.

He says Maitiú, Dualta, and Turlough are true heroes, and were in the right place, at exactly the right time, and because of that, all three, Councillor Carr says, are here today.

He’s described the three young men’s courage as nothing short of extraordinary.

Councillor Carr was airlifted from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he continues to recover.

He says he will do everything to ensure the bravery and heroism of Maitiú, Dualta, and Turlough is recognised.

The Glenties Councillor has also paid tribute to the emergency and rescue services.

 

