Derry City and Strabane Dsictrict Council urge public to participate in free road marshal training programme

Residents across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area are being urged to take advantage of a free accredited training programme to become qualified Road Marshals.

It’s hoped the programme will foster a stronger sense of community pride and self-sufficiency across the council area.

The initiative, a collaboration between Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor’s Office and the Labour Market Partnership, is designed to build capacity across the region and support the safe and successful hosting of local events such as fun runs, festivals, and community events across the Council area.

The free comprehensive training will equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge needed to manage traffic safely at road-based events, ensuring the well-being of both participants and the public.

The training is specifically aimed at providing practical and useful skills that can be applied to a wide range of community-led events.

Organisers hope that by offering this training, they can reduce the barriers for smaller groups and charities who may not have the resources to hire professional marshals.

Once applications are assessed and reviewed, it is hoped that the training will be provided in early September.

Community groups, charities, and individuals interested in this opportunity are encouraged to register their interest by visiting derrystrabane.com/kickstart or by contacting Shonagh at lmp@derrystrabane.com.

