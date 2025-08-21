Falcarragh and Gortahork may see overnight water conservation measures imposed – McClafferty

Water issues continue to affect Cloughaneely.

Local Cllr Michael McClafferty says following a computer issue in the Ardsbeg Pumping Station overnight, there’ll be no water in the Dunmore area until at least 12 noon today, with other areas likely to be out until later this evening.

He says there is water in Falcarragh, but the pressure is low in places.

Cllr Mc Clafferty believes the restrictions being seen in other areas will seen be seen in Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh and Gortahork.

He says as ever, the local crews are working hard to address the ongoing issues……….