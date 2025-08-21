People in Donegal urged to consider installing solar panels

People in Donegal are being encouraged to consider installing solar panels, with an expert saying the county is very well suited for the production of solar energy, with people having the opportunity to sell energy back into the grid.

New research from Bord Gáis Energy shows that 34% believe, incorrectly, that solar panels only generate electricity when the sun is shining.

They say while sunshine may help, modern solar systems are designed to operate efficiently even on cloudy or rainy days.

Valerie Hand is Retrofit Manager with Bord Gáis Energy.

She says in some respects, Donegal is better placed than bigger cities for solar generation………

Donegal’s Solar Awakening : One in Three In The Dark About How Solar Really Works

Bord Gáis Energy survey busts biggest solar myths and shows how Irish homes could be earning from their rooftops

One in three (34%) incorrectly believe that solar panels only generate electricity when the sun is shining.

Less than one in five (17%) have plans to install solar panels in next year.

Just over half (56%) are aware that solar panels can actually make them money

Thursday, 21st August: New research from Bord Gáis Energy, Ireland’s most trusted name in solar, shows that over one in three people (34%) believe, incorrectly, that solar panels only generate electricity when the sun is shining. While sunshine certainly helps boost performance, modern solar systems are designed to operate efficiently even on cloudy or rainy days — something many people aren’t aware of. In reality, whether you’re in Buncrana or Bundoran, Letterkenny or Dungloe, modern solar panels work all year round and Ireland is already seeing record levels of solar power on the grid. Last month, solar energy generated more than 6.5 per cent of Ireland’s electricity, with 173,163 megawatt-hours produced, more than double the amount this time last year.

Solar isn’t just eco-friendly, it’s financially savvy, that’s the message that Bord Gais Energy is sharing as part of its ‘Solar Summer Campaign’. The research shows that just over half (56%) of adults know that solar panels can actually make them money by selling extra electricity back to the grid.

Here’s how it works, modern solar panels can generate enough clean electricity to power much of a typical home’s needs, dramatically cutting reliance on the grid and reducing energy bills for decades to come. If your home with solar panels sends 8 kWh back to the grid each day at the current Bord Gáis Energy export rate of €0.185 per kWh, that’s €1.48 per day. Over a sunny week, you could earn more than €10.35. With over 370,000 homes in Ireland now equipped with solar panels, the collective earnings potential is massive. If all of them exported at that rate, Irish households could generate over €4 million in income in just one sunny week. Every household is different, which is why Bord Gáis Energy offers free home consultations to show how solar could work for you — from lowering your bills to making your home more energy efficient and greener for the future.

Affordability is naturally a key consideration; over half (53%) think more attractive government grants or financial incentives would encourage them to consider getting solar panels and 51% think a clearer understanding of the long-term savings on electricity bills would encourage them. According to Bord Gáis Energy, customers can save an average of 50-70% on their electricity bills with the installation of rooftop solar panels. Bord Gáis Energy is now offering FREE home consultation for homeowners where they can discover how much they could save, potential income opportunities and see what grants or incentives they qualify for.

To make solar more accessible, Bord Gáis Energy has partnered with Finance Ireland to provide hassle-free Green Loans, helping homeowners spread the cost of installation. Homeowners can use the Finance Ireland calculator to obtain an initial estimate. While costs vary depending on the property, a typical Bord Gáis Energy solar PV system is priced in the region of €8,000–€10,000. A full eligibility check can only be completed once a tailored quotation is issued following a home survey.

While nearly half of those surveyed (45%) think that installing solar panels can increase the value of the property and 60% are aware of government grants and incentives available to help with the installation costs, it seems many homeowners aren’t ready to take advantage just yet. Less than one in five (17%) actually have plans to make significant changes to improve their home’s energy-efficiency management within the next year by installing solar panels.

‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ also remains a consideration, with nearly half (46%) saying that it would have a positive impact on their final decision. 32% think that having neighbours or people in their local community install solar panels would somewhat influence their decision of getting them and 14% think it would significantly influence their decision.

Valerie Hand, Retrofit Manager of Bord Gáis Energy, said: “The gap in knowledge of the benefits of solar is considerable. Many don’t realise that it works brilliantly in Irish weather — and that their roof could not only be saving them money but also earning them money. We want to help people on their Net Zero journey and believe that solar power will play an integral role in achieving a greener, fairer future while supporting the government’s Climate Action Plan targets.”

Bord Gáis Energy is committed to helping its customers reach net zero by 2050, working with over 730,000 residential, commercial and agricultural customers to help them become more energy efficient and move to renewable energy solutions. The company is offering free home consultations for anyone thinking about going solar. Homeowners can find out how much they could save, what kind of income they could earn, and what grants are available. Anyone interested can book a free consultation today at bordgaisenergy.ie/solar.

Modern solar installations are designed for longevity, with systems built to operate effectively for over 30 years, ensuring substantial long-term financial and environmental returns.

Solar contributed 6.5% of Ireland’s electricity generation in May 2025

of Ireland’s electricity generation in May 2025 Year-on-year solar generation more than doubled

Potential weekly export earnings: €10+ per household during optimal conditions

during optimal conditions Available incentives: Up to €1,800* in combined grants and discounts

Bord Gáis Energy’s premium solar PV systems are built from market-leading materials, all handpicked, ethically sourced and rigorously field-tested by engineers in Ireland to:

Generate your own clean, reliable, and renewable electricity

Reduce your electricity bills and sell surplus energy back to the grid

Add to the value of your home

Reduce your dependency on fossil fuels

Operate for 25 years or more, with minimal maintenance requirement

Survey Methodology

The survey was carried out from 18th – 26th June 2025 by iReach HQ for THE HIVE Agency on behalf of Bord Gáis Energy from a nationwide sample size of over 1,000 interviews, providing a confidence level of + or – 2.5% at a 95% confidence interval.

About Solar PV

