Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry City are both back in SSE Airtricity League action tomorrow night (Friday).

It’s been a contrasting week for the two North-West sides as Finn Harps progressed to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup, while last year’s beaten finalists Derry were knocked out.

Harps had an impressive 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers at Finn Park and now have a seemingly favourable home draw against the Premier Division’s bottom side Cork City in the last 8.

The Candy Stripes, meanwhile, were beaten on penalties by reigning champions Drogheda United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

This week, Kevin McHugh’s Finn Harps take on strugglers Athlone Town in the First Division and Derry are away to Galway at Eamon Deacy Park in the top tier.

Former Harps captain Gavin Cullen spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on “The Score” programme to look ahead to the League Of Ireland action and spoke about the resumption of the Inishowen Football League…