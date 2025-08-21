Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain and current Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen

Finn Harps and Derry City are both back in SSE Airtricity League action tomorrow night (Friday).

It’s been a contrasting week for the two North-West sides as Finn Harps progressed to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup, while last year’s beaten finalists Derry were knocked out.

Harps had an impressive 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers at Finn Park and now have a seemingly favourable home draw against the Premier Division’s bottom side Cork City in the last 8.

The Candy Stripes, meanwhile, were beaten on penalties by reigning champions Drogheda United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

This week, Kevin McHugh’s Finn Harps take on strugglers Athlone Town in the First Division and Derry are away to Galway at Eamon Deacy Park in the top tier.

Former Harps captain Gavin Cullen spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on “The Score” programme to look ahead to the League Of Ireland action and spoke about the resumption of the Inishowen Football League…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683
News

Overnight water conservation restrictions in place in Inishowen

21 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 21st

21 August 2025
fire-service
News, Top Stories

Fire Service battling blaze in Donegal Town

21 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-21 155709
News, Top Stories

Cllr Brian Carr pays tribute to young surfers involved in rescuing him from water at Tramore beach

21 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683
News

Overnight water conservation restrictions in place in Inishowen

21 August 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 21st

21 August 2025
fire-service
News, Top Stories

Fire Service battling blaze in Donegal Town

21 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-21 155709
News, Top Stories

Cllr Brian Carr pays tribute to young surfers involved in rescuing him from water at Tramore beach

21 August 2025
cost building homes
News

37% increase in commencement notices for new homes in Donegal

21 August 2025
Power Outage
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Newtowncunningham

21 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube