Tiernan Lynch: “We have to keep believing in the things we’re doing”

Derry City’s up-and-down season continued last Friday evening as the Candy Stripes were knocked out of the FAI Cup on penalties by holders Drogheda United.

The LOI Premier Division is once again the focus for Tiernan Lynch’s side this week, with attention turning to securing European football for next year as Derry’s league form hasn’t been consistent enough to mount a title challenge.

Looking ahead to tomorrow night’s clash with Galway at Eamon Deacy Park, Lynch says his team need to “keep believing in the things we are doing”…