Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Tiernan Lynch: “We have to keep believing in the things we’re doing”

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City’s up-and-down season continued last Friday evening as the Candy Stripes were knocked out of the FAI Cup on penalties by holders Drogheda United.

The LOI Premier Division is once again the focus for Tiernan Lynch’s side this week, with attention turning to securing European football for next year as Derry’s league form hasn’t been consistent enough to mount a title challenge.

Looking ahead to tomorrow night’s clash with Galway at Eamon Deacy Park, Lynch says his team need to “keep believing in the things we are doing”…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2025
hiqa
News

Two non-compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Fiona House

21 August 2025
lough fern heights
News, Audio, Top Stories

17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

21 August 2025
News, Top Stories

Uninsured learner driver tests positive for cocaine in Letterkenny

21 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2025
hiqa
News

Two non-compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Fiona House

21 August 2025
lough fern heights
News, Audio, Top Stories

17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

21 August 2025
News, Top Stories

Uninsured learner driver tests positive for cocaine in Letterkenny

21 August 2025
News

Uisce Eireann says repair works near the Twin Towns may cause supply disruptions

21 August 2025
john street
News

Young man reunited with mother in Derry

21 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube