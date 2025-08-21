Two non-compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Fiona House

HIQA has published a report following an inspection at Fiona House, a residential centre for people with intellectual disabilities in Letterkenny which is operated by Praxis Care.

There were six residents at the centre when the inspection took place in May.

Two non-compliances were noted, one in relation to notification of incidents, the other in the area of protection.

In both cases, the operator says new protocols have been put in place to address the issues identified.

You can view the full report HERE