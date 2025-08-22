Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cockhill in “final stage” of application process for League Of Ireland third tier

Cockhill Celtic are at the final stage of applying for acceptance into the new League Of Ireland Third Tier which will begin in 2026.

The Inishowen League club won the FAI Junior Cup last year under the guidance of Gavin Cullen and he is optimistic about their chances of securing their place.

According to the former Finn Harps skipper, Cockhill are now on the brink of being accepted into the new format, with a short-season planned for 2026 and a full season scheduled to commence in 2027.

Cullen spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher and said the FAI are happy with their application…

