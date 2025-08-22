Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dylan Browne-McMonagle: “It’s been a great season so far”

Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle

It’s been quite the season so far for Dylan Browne-McMonagle.

The Letterkenny jockey has had over 60 winners so far this year, including five winners in one day last Saturday at the Curragh and Tramore.

Browne-McMonagle has struck up a successful relationship with trainer JP O’Brien in recent times and often visits the stables of legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien to work with some of the “best horses in the world”.

The reigning Donegal Sports Star Of The Year spoke to Highland's Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to reflect on his recent good form…

Screenshot 2025-08-22 104610
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict building in Strabane being treated as arson

22 August 2025
IMG_2433
News, Audio

Renewed calls for additional wardens and greater enforcement of dog fouling fines in Donegal

22 August 2025
children
News, Top Stories

Donegal children requiring assessment for disability needs not seen within legal timeframe

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 081307
News

Public meeting on campaign for justice for Mobuoy dump to be held next week

22 August 2025
Advertisement

