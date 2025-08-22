Dylan Browne-McMonagle: “It’s been a great season so far”

It’s been quite the season so far for Dylan Browne-McMonagle.

The Letterkenny jockey has had over 60 winners so far this year, including five winners in one day last Saturday at the Curragh and Tramore.

Browne-McMonagle has struck up a successful relationship with trainer JP O’Brien in recent times and often visits the stables of legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien to work with some of the “best horses in the world”.

The reigning Donegal Sports Star Of The Year spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to reflect on his recent good form…