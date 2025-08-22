Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps’ good run of form continues as they beat Athlone Town

Finn Harps made it three wins from three in all competitions after they beat Athlone Town 2-1 on Friday night.

Conor Tourish headed Harps infront on 28 minutes and Hans Mpongo made it 2-0 on 69 minutes.

Harps looked set for all three points before Dean Williams pulled one back for the visitors with 12 minutes to go.

Junior Thiam was then sent off for Athlone who struggled to create anything more as Kevin McHugh’s side moved closer to fifth placed Treaty United.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report…

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, August 22nd

22 August 2025
Mon Coeur – Aerial Dance by Aisling Ní Cheallaigh. Photo Jean-François Savaria. (2)
News

Almost €120,000 awarded to six Donegal artists

22 August 2025
Benone_Beach_&_Mussenden
News

Bathing ban in place at Benone Beach ahead of NI bank holiday weekend

22 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2025
