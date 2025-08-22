Finn Harps’ good run of form continues as they beat Athlone Town

Finn Harps made it three wins from three in all competitions after they beat Athlone Town 2-1 on Friday night.

Conor Tourish headed Harps infront on 28 minutes and Hans Mpongo made it 2-0 on 69 minutes.

Harps looked set for all three points before Dean Williams pulled one back for the visitors with 12 minutes to go.

Junior Thiam was then sent off for Athlone who struggled to create anything more as Kevin McHugh’s side moved closer to fifth placed Treaty United.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report…