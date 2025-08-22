Irish Surf Lifesaving Team set off for European Championships in Poland with Donegal contingent

The Irish Surf Lifesaving Team has set off today for the European Championships in Poland, with Donegal flying the flag proudly through a strong local presence in both the squad and the coaching team.

Ellie Martin from Letterkenny and Alan Vaughan from Ballyshannon are among the 24 athletes selected to compete at the highest level of the sport.

They will be guided by Head Coach Paddy Bond from Ramelton and Assistant Coach Shaun Robinson from Termon, both of whom bring years of experience and dedication to the Irish setup.