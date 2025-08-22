Public meeting on campaign for justice for Mobuoy dump to be held next week

A public meeting on the campaign for Justice for the large illegal dump in Mobuoy, Derry is being held next week.

Earlier this year, two company directors were jailed for their role in what is the largest illegal dump known in Northern Ireland.

The North’s Agriculture and Environment Minister, Andrew Muir estimates that it could cost up to £700 million to remediate the site.

The meeting titled ‘How toxic is Mobuoy’ is organised by the Environmental Gathering, and will discuss the need for a public inquiry into waste crime across the North and the remediation of the Mobuoy site.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6pm at the Holywell Trust, Derry on Wednesday.