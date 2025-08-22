Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Public meeting on campaign for justice for Mobuoy dump to be held next week

A public meeting on the campaign for Justice for the large illegal dump in Mobuoy, Derry is being held next week.

Earlier this year, two company directors were jailed for their role in what is the largest illegal dump known in Northern Ireland.

The North’s Agriculture and Environment Minister, Andrew Muir estimates that it could cost up to £700 million to remediate the site.

The meeting titled ‘How toxic is Mobuoy’ is organised by the Environmental Gathering, and will discuss the need for a public inquiry into waste crime across the North and the remediation of the Mobuoy site.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6pm at the Holywell Trust, Derry on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Aisling Arnold
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 104610
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict building in Strabane being treated as arson

22 August 2025
IMG_2433
News, Audio

Renewed calls for additional wardens and greater enforcement of dog fouling fines in Donegal

22 August 2025
children
News, Top Stories

Donegal children requiring assessment for disability needs not seen within legal timeframe

22 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Aisling Arnold
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 104610
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict building in Strabane being treated as arson

22 August 2025
IMG_2433
News, Audio

Renewed calls for additional wardens and greater enforcement of dog fouling fines in Donegal

22 August 2025
children
News, Top Stories

Donegal children requiring assessment for disability needs not seen within legal timeframe

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 081307
News

Public meeting on campaign for justice for Mobuoy dump to be held next week

22 August 2025
hospital - doctor
News, Top Stories

Psychiatrist who worked with CAMHS in Donegal found guilty of misconduct

22 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube