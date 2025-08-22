Bathing ban in place at Benone Beach ahead of NI bank holiday weekend

Members of the public are reminded that a notice to avoid bathing in Benone Beach in Co. Derry remains in effect due to high levels of blue-green algae.

It comes as a bank holiday weekend is set to get underway in Northern Ireland this weekend.

The Minister of the Department of Environment, Andrew Muir, says if in doubt, stay out of the water, and is encouraging individuals planning to go swimming in lakes and beaches to be vigilant and take note of local council updates, as well as to check the DAERA bathing water quality dashboard.