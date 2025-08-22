Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bathing ban in place at Benone Beach ahead of NI bank holiday weekend

Members of the public are reminded that a notice to avoid bathing in Benone Beach in Co. Derry remains in effect due to high levels of blue-green algae.

It comes as a bank holiday weekend is set to get underway in Northern Ireland this weekend.

The Minister of the Department of Environment, Andrew Muir, says if in doubt, stay out of the water, and is encouraging individuals planning to go swimming in lakes and beaches to be vigilant and take note of local council updates, as well as to check the DAERA bathing water quality dashboard.

Mon Coeur – Aerial Dance by Aisling Ní Cheallaigh. Photo Jean-François Savaria. (2)
News

Almost €120,000 awarded to six Donegal artists

22 August 2025
Benone_Beach_&_Mussenden
News

Bathing ban in place at Benone Beach ahead of NI bank holiday weekend

22 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2025
IMG_3329
News, Audio, Top Stories

21 new Gardaí for North Western Region sworn in today

22 August 2025
Advertisement

