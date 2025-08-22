Today is Leaving Cert results day!

Leaving Cert students will receive their results from 10 o’clock this morning.

Over 61 thousand students sat the Leaving Certificate exams this year.

2,072 candidates did the Leaving Cert in Donegal, with 223 undertaking the Leaving Cert Applied.

Results have fallen this year as grade deflation was introduced following years of inflated outcomes caused by disruption during the covid pandemic.

The number of candidates awarded top grades is down by around 2%.

Guidance Counsellor Betty McLoughlin outlines how students can access the results: