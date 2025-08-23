Car seized in Derry after Police discover motorist was banned from driving

A car has been seized in Derry after Police discovered the motorist had been banned from driving.

Officers were patrolling in the Galliagh road area yesterday evening when they stopped a white Vauxhall Insignia.

It was quickly established that the female driver is currently banned from driving and, after further enquiries, it was found that the car was bearing false plates and had no certificate of insurance in place.

The car was then seized and the woman will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to the matter.