Donegal asked to increase efforts to save water as supplies remain under pressure

As the dry weather continues, Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers across Donegal to conserve water and protect their water supply.

It comes alongside a hosepipe ban in Milford and nighttime water restrictions in Downings over the past week.

Customers in Milford, Letterkenny, Downings, Carrigart, Fanad, Ramelton, Rathmullen and surrounding areas are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to ensure they continue to receive a normal supply.

Reduced rainfall for more than a year has seen levels at local water sources drop significantly and levels are expected to decrease even further in the coming months.

In Milford, a water conservation order remains in place as water levels at Lough Colmcille, which supplies water to the Milford area, remain under severe pressure.

Uisce Eireann says simple actions, such as taking a shorter shower, placing a basin in the sink, and fixing leaking taps, can make a significant impact.

More information:

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. 

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.

candle
News, Top Stories

9-year-old dies following tragic incident in Dungloe

23 August 2025
Conserving water (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal asked to increase efforts to save water as supplies remain under pressure

23 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 191301
News, Top Stories

Moo-ving day arrives for cattle returning to Inisbofin after 25 years

23 August 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, August 22nd

22 August 2025
Advertisement

