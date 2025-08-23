Donegal asked to increase efforts to save water as supplies remain under pressure

As the dry weather continues, Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers across Donegal to conserve water and protect their water supply.

It comes alongside a hosepipe ban in Milford and nighttime water restrictions in Downings over the past week.

Customers in Milford, Letterkenny, Downings, Carrigart, Fanad, Ramelton, Rathmullen and surrounding areas are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to ensure they continue to receive a normal supply.

Reduced rainfall for more than a year has seen levels at local water sources drop significantly and levels are expected to decrease even further in the coming months.

In Milford, a water conservation order remains in place as water levels at Lough Colmcille, which supplies water to the Milford area, remain under severe pressure.

Uisce Eireann says simple actions, such as taking a shorter shower, placing a basin in the sink, and fixing leaking taps, can make a significant impact.

