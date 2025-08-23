Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Moo-ving day arrives for cattle returning to Inisbofin after 25 years

Cattle have returned to Inisbofin for the first time in over 25 years.

The cattle are part of a new habitat restoration action, which uses livestock to graze areas of unmanaged grassland to improve conditions for one of Ireland’s rarest birds, the corncrake.

The initiative has come about through the work of the Corncrake LIFE Project, with the support of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and working with a local farmer.

The island is one of the country’s most important corncrake breeding areas.

A combination of GPS collars and temporary fencing will be used to manage the cattle.

