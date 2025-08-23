Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Tiernan Lynch reflects on Derry City’s victory over Galway United

Derry City came from behind to beat Galway United 2-1 on Friday night at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway took the lead on on 17 minutes through Jimmy Keohane but before half time the Candystripes were level through Dipo Akinyemi.

Jamie Stott saw red in the final ten minutes for Tiernan Lynch’s men who looked destined to not leave with all three points but Adam O’Reilly popped up in the closing minutes of the game to snatch the victory for the visitors.

Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch was full of praise for his players after the game…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Derry after Police discover motorist was banned from driving

23 August 2025
bertie ahern
News, Audio

Bertie Ahern considering “all of the factors” before making decision to run for President

23 August 2025
lk events
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected in Letterkenny due to events taking place tomorrow

23 August 2025
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Audio

Increase in the number of students taking honours maths in Leaving Cert

23 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Derry after Police discover motorist was banned from driving

23 August 2025
bertie ahern
News, Audio

Bertie Ahern considering “all of the factors” before making decision to run for President

23 August 2025
lk events
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected in Letterkenny due to events taking place tomorrow

23 August 2025
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Audio

Increase in the number of students taking honours maths in Leaving Cert

23 August 2025
ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

ESB to carry out vegetation clearing works in Donegal to mitigate mass power cuts in extreme weather

23 August 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

9-year-old dies following tragic incident in Dungloe

23 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube