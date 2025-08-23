Tiernan Lynch reflects on Derry City’s victory over Galway United

Derry City came from behind to beat Galway United 2-1 on Friday night at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway took the lead on on 17 minutes through Jimmy Keohane but before half time the Candystripes were level through Dipo Akinyemi.

Jamie Stott saw red in the final ten minutes for Tiernan Lynch’s men who looked destined to not leave with all three points but Adam O’Reilly popped up in the closing minutes of the game to snatch the victory for the visitors.

Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch was full of praise for his players after the game…