Traffic delays expected in Letterkenny due to events taking place tomorrow

Gardaí say traffic delays can be expected tomorrow due to a number of events taking place.

They are asking motorists to leave extra time for journeys in and around the town.

The Donegal Half Marathon will kick off at 9.20am tomorrow in Letterkenny and the planned route is pictured below.

There will be rolling diversions in place.

Please follow directions given by Gardaí and Stewards at the event to help ensure that it runs smoothly and safely.

Meanwhile, the North West Truck Fest will also be taking place tomorrow.

As part of that event, a convoy of trucks will travel from the starting point on the Neil T. Blaney road tomorrow at 5pm to: Joe Bonnar road, Port road, Main Street, Old Town road and then on to the Pearse road where they will finish.

The final night of Summer Sessions will take place tomorrow.

Gardaí are advising that those attending leave extra time for your journey as traffic delays may occur.

lk events
News

23 August 2025
News, Audio

Increase in the number of students taking honours maths in Leaving Cert

23 August 2025
News, Top Stories

ESB to carry out vegetation clearing works in Donegal to mitigate mass power cuts in extreme weather

23 August 2025
News, Top Stories

9-year-old dies following tragic incident in Dungloe

23 August 2025
