Cars parked on Portnablagh Pier caught by the incoming tide

Concern’s been expressed after three cars parked on the slipway at Portnablagh over the weekend were caught in the incoming tide, virtually destroying the car in at least one instance.

Glenties Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael McClafferty says there needs to be better signage warning people of what can happen if cars are left unattended on the slipway.

He says it’s not been an issue in the area before, and he’s posted a video on social media urging people to be aware of the danger………….

You can watch Cllr McClafferty’s video HERE