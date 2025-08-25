Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Cars parked on Portnablagh Pier caught by the incoming tide

Concern’s been expressed after three cars parked on the slipway at Portnablagh over the weekend were caught in the incoming tide, virtually destroying the car in at least one instance.

Glenties Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael McClafferty says there needs to be better signage warning people of what can happen if cars are left unattended on the slipway.

He says it’s not been an issue in the area before, and he’s posted a video on social media urging people to be aware of the danger………….

 

You can watch Cllr McClafferty’s video HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Peter Burke
News, Audio

International push to boost Irish tourism and trade in light of latest US tariffs

25 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 August 2025
Portmablagh 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cars parked on Portnablagh Pier caught by the incoming tide

25 August 2025
52136751490_f5d4721444_k
News, Top Stories

Huge response to ATU’s appeal to secure student accommodation

25 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Peter Burke
News, Audio

International push to boost Irish tourism and trade in light of latest US tariffs

25 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 August 2025
Portmablagh 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cars parked on Portnablagh Pier caught by the incoming tide

25 August 2025
52136751490_f5d4721444_k
News, Top Stories

Huge response to ATU’s appeal to secure student accommodation

25 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Murder investigation underway in Newcastle County Down

25 August 2025
Hospital Beds
News

66 patients across the Northwest on hospital trolleys

25 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube