Former MAG campaigner believes slow pace of DCB redress scheme is deliberate and planned

A former leading light of the defective blocks campaign says he firmly believes the low level of both applications and completions under the redress scheme is the result of a very deliberate tactic to prevent a flood of applications.

Michael Doherty was closely involved in the campaign for a revised scheme, and was a key Mica Action Group negotiator.

He says since the scheme opened, there have been 2,879 applications and 220 completions, a completion rate of 7.5%.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Mr Doherty told Greg Hughes he suspects that many of those are outer leaf repair which may require further work in the future.

