Former MAG campaigner believes slow pace of DCB redress scheme is deliberate and planned

A former leading light of the defective blocks campaign says he firmly believes the low level of both applications and completions under the redress scheme is the result of a very deliberate tactic to prevent a flood of applications.

Michael Doherty was closely involved in the campaign for a revised scheme, and was a key Mica Action Group negotiator.

He says since the scheme opened, there have been 2,879 applications and 220 completions, a completion rate of 7.5%.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Mr Doherty told Greg Hughes he suspects that many of those are outer leaf repair which may require further work in the future.

Michael Doherty is in no doubt about the reason for the low rates……..

 

This was part of a wide ranging discussion with Greg about the current state of the DCB scheme, and the extent of the growing crisis.

You can hear the full discussion here…………..

 

 

 

