Huge response to ATU’s appeal to secure student accommodation

There’s been a huge response to the ATU’s campaign to secure accommodation for students.

To date, over 400 beds have been made available across the North West and West.

On August 1st, the Atlantic Technological University issued an appeal for homeowners and landlords to offer spare rooms under the national Rent-a-Room scheme.

The ATU says the response has been strong and more than 400 student beds have already been made available for the upcoming academic year.

Despite the positive progress, ATU says there remains an urgent need for more accommodation as demand remains high across all campuses.

The university is once again urging homeowners and landlords who may be in a position to help to register their interest through the ATU website or their local student accommodation office in Galway, Sligo, Letterkenny, or Mayo.