Internal review finds Tusla staff in Donegal are experiencing ‘burnout’

An internal review has highlighted how reports of possible abuse, neglect or mistreatment of children in Co Donegal faced delays being assessed by social workers because of “intractable” staffing problems and “burnout” in Tusla.

According to the Irish Times, the review found that cases had not been allocated to social workers due to “persistent staffing difficulties”.

The review was carried out by the Child and Family Agency’s internal quality and assurance inspectors and completed in November 2023.

A further internal review highlighted one “high priority” case of alleged abuse of a child, which had been let “drift” for a 10-month period.

