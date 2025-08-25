Over 1,500 children on crèche waiting lists in Donegal

As many children in Donegal return to Early Years and School Age Care settings this week, over 1,500 remain on waiting lists for a place.

The latest figures from Pobal, show that there are only 105 places are available across the county.

Early Childhood Ireland is warning that without significant investment in the Early Years workforce in Budget 2026, efforts to expand capacity will fall short.

It’s Director of Policy and Advocacy is Frances Byrne. She says pay and conditions for Early Years and School Age Care graduates need to be in line with primary school teachers: