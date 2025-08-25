Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over 1,500 children on crèche waiting lists in Donegal

As many children in Donegal return to Early Years and School Age Care settings this week, over 1,500 remain on waiting lists for a place.

The latest figures from Pobal, show that there are only 105 places are available across the county.

Early Childhood Ireland is warning that without significant investment in the Early Years workforce in Budget 2026, efforts to expand capacity will fall short.

It’s Director of Policy and Advocacy is Frances Byrne. She says pay and conditions for Early Years and School Age Care graduates need to be in line with primary school teachers:

Peter Burke
News, Audio

International push to boost Irish tourism and trade in light of latest US tariffs

25 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 August 2025
Portmablagh 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cars parked on Portnablagh Pier caught by the incoming tide

25 August 2025
52136751490_f5d4721444_k
News, Top Stories

Huge response to ATU’s appeal to secure student accommodation

25 August 2025
