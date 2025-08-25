Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Pakastani doctor in Donegal followed and verbally abused

A Pakistani doctor based in Donegal says she is considering leaving Ireland after enduring a half-hour-long spate of abuse in which she was followed.

Speaking to the Irish Times over the weekend, the doctor says she was followed from her place of work by car and after some time, the driver of the other vehicle got out and began to verbally abuse her with swear words and racial slurs.

Gardaí were called and the incident was reported.

Former Deputy Thomas Pringle spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon show.

He says that the international community helps keep Donegal going:

Peter Burke
News, Audio

International push to boost Irish tourism and trade in light of latest US tariffs

25 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 August 2025
Portmablagh 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cars parked on Portnablagh Pier caught by the incoming tide

25 August 2025
52136751490_f5d4721444_k
News, Top Stories

Huge response to ATU’s appeal to secure student accommodation

25 August 2025
Advertisement

