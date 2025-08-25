Pakastani doctor in Donegal followed and verbally abused

A Pakistani doctor based in Donegal says she is considering leaving Ireland after enduring a half-hour-long spate of abuse in which she was followed.

Speaking to the Irish Times over the weekend, the doctor says she was followed from her place of work by car and after some time, the driver of the other vehicle got out and began to verbally abuse her with swear words and racial slurs.

Gardaí were called and the incident was reported.

Former Deputy Thomas Pringle spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon show.

He says that the international community helps keep Donegal going: