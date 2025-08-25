Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Rachel Darragh retires during World Championship encounter

Donegal’s Rachel Darragh has lost out in her opening round of the Women’s Singles at the World Championships in Paris.

The Raphoe native lost out to 18 year Sri Lankan Ranithma Liyanage over three sets.

Darragh won the first 21-19 but then lost the second 21-11. Trialing 11-3 in the third, Darragh retired with injury.

She has just returned to action following a lengthy lay off which required surgery on her wrist.

Rachel’s cousin Joshua Magee will play the mixed doubles on Tuesday with Moya Ryan. They go up against Linda and Eva Wang from the United States of America.

